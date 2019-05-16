Nigeria: Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies Rescheduled

Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on May 13, 2019 told State House correspondents in the capital, Abuja that although President Muhammadu Buhari will be inaugurated for a second term on May 29, 2019, ceremonies commemorating the event will hold on June 12, 2019. Thisday newspaper said the objective is to formalise the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day, moving it from May 29 as has been the case in past years. Mohammed said world leaders invited to grace the President's inauguration will be received on June 12, adding that the move was aimed at deepening democracy.