After rounding off his visit to Congo Brazzaville over the weekend, the President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, was in the Central African Republic, CAR on May 12, 2019, agency reports said. During talks with President Faustin Archange Touadera and Prime Minister Firmin Ngrébada, Adesina announced that his institution was offering CAR 168 million US dollars (98 billion FCFA) for the development of several sectors, including infrastructure, energy, water and capacity building. He felicitated President Touadera and PM Ngrébada on the February 5, 2019 Khartoum, Sudan, Peace Accord signed by the government and 14 armed groups.
Central African Republic: AfDB Offers 98 Billion Fcfa
Central African Republic
A truth and reconciliation commission will also be put in place to help bring about lasting peace. Read more »
