Nigeria: Dennerby Selects 27 Players

Defender Onome Ebi, Midfielder Ngozi Okobi and forward Desire Oparanozie top the list of 27 players Super Falcons' Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has listed for the team's final camping programme. Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications, Nigeria Football Federation, in a statement, said the final list of 23 players would emerge from the 27player list after the camping. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the camping is scheduled for Austria. The Super Falcons will leave Austria on June 4 for Reims in France, where they open their World Cup campaign against Norway on June 8.