Sierra Leone: 'I Will Continue to Support Kamayama Community'

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adonis Abboud Trust Fund (AATF) and Pikin Bizness, Dr.Adonis Abboud, has on Friday assured pressmen and Kamayama community that he will continue to provide support to the community.

He made the above promise during the launch of the Adonis Abboud Bridge that connects the Malamah-Kamayama communities in Freetown, Western Urban.

He said the project was a joint private sector project, with the main objective of empowering the youth and creating employment by motivating them to take active part in community development.

"I want to thank the chief of Kamayama community for his hard work during the construction of the bridge and I promise that I will continue to support the people of Kamayama.They should call on me whenever they are in need," he said.

He encouraged them to maintain the bridge as it was not only constructed for himself, but for everyone in the community.

He added that that was the second rehabilitation of the bridge because during the first rehabilitation, he made benches where people could sit, but have been destroyed by vehicles.

He commended the community people for their commitment and asked them not to throw garbage into the drainages so that the bridge would not be filled with dirts.

He said over 8,000 people would benefit from the bridge which has connected the people of Malamah, Kanigo and Kamayama.

He noted that he would construct another bridge at Kanigo community which would cost $70,000 and that construction work would soon commence.

Section Chief of Kamayama Community, Chief Foday Kabay Conteh, said at the commencement of the project, Dr. Adonis held a meeting with them and that during the construction, there were not enough youth to provide labour so he had to contact Dr. Adonis to help him with 12 youth.

He said they decided to name the bridge after Dr. Adonis because of his humanitarian support to the community and that they can't pay him for such gesture.

"This project is a unique model which we believe will be emulated in other parts of the capital and the country at large. It would be properly addressed and managed by us. Today has marked the bridge 11 years and work is now completed, so we are happy for it," he said.

He showered praises on Dr. Adonis for his contribution in the community and promised that they would make good use of the bridge.

He added that whenever Dr. Adonis wanted to travel out of the country, they will organize a send-off party for him to show how much they appreciate him.

Councillor of Ward 445, Constituency 132, Abdul Karim Fofanah, thanked the youth and Dr. Adonis for the construction of the bridge.

Deputy Mayor of Freetown City Council, Osman Koroma said Dr. Adonis has done well for the people of Kamayama through the provision of funding for the construction of the bridge.

He noted that Dr. Adonis did not only stopped at constructing bridge at Kamayama but has also constructed bridge at Dworzack community, Nduvuibu in Bo and dug water wells.