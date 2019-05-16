Sierra Leone: Abdoul Aziz Dia Joins UBA Group Board of Directors

Abdoul-Aziz Dia a renowned Senegalese citizen banker of over 25 years of banking experience has been announced to join the United Bank for Africa (UBA) PLC Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Abdoul-Aziz Dia's banking experience garnered from several countries across the globe, including the United Kingdom, France, Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Senegal, Kenya and Cote D'Ivoire.

The new Board Director, who holds a Master's Degree in Statistics and Financial Mathematics from ENSAE in Paris, France and fluent in six languages including French, English, Romanian, German, Wolof and Fulani, has worked in senior management positions at international financial institutions such as the African Development Bank, Citigroup, Standard Chartered, Ecobank and UBA.

He has also served in the capacity of Executive Director on various company Boards in Africa and in Europe and now joins the UBA Group as a non-Executive Director of the Board.

According to Group Chairman of UBA Tony O. Elumelu, Abdoul-Aziz Dia is a seasoned banker with a wealth of experience and he joins the UBA Board with a global outlook, noting that he was confident that he has a vital role to play in the future of UBA and will add enormous value to the Group's growth strategy.

However, Abdoul-Aziz Dia joins the Board almost a year after UBA appointed four new members to strengthen and further diversify its Group Board including two female board members, Erelu Angela Adebayo and Angela Aneke and two male Directors including Kayode Fasola and AbdulKadir J. Bello.

The United Bank for Africa, Africa's global bank, was founded 70 years ago in Nigeria and today, operates in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the USA and with presence in France.

UBA serves over 17 million customers across the globe with more than 1000 branches and touch points. In 2018, the bank received the award of Africa's Best Digital Bank by the Banker's magazine.