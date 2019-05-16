Sierra Leone: U.S., RSLAF Re-Commence Peacekeeping Support Training

A press release from the United States Embassy in Sierra Leone has disclosed that the first in a series of courses has kicked off on Wednesday May 8 at the U.S. Peacekeeping Logistics Depot in Murray town.

According to the release dated 10 May, "This first course will be one month long and the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) soldiers will be training for sustainable peacekeeping operations and vehicle maintenance".

It stated that in the years before the Ebola outbreak, the RSLAF successfully contributed to peacekeeping operations in Somalia and Sudan.

"This course signifies the beginning of the renewed effort by the United States Embassy to work with the RSLAF to achieve the goal of sustainable peacekeeping. The depot, which is managed and operated by PAE, will be responsible for conducting the logistics and vehicle maintenance training."

The U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Maria Brewer, gave opening remarks at the training, as well as Deputy Minister of Defense Colonel Retired Simeon Sheriff.

Ambassador Brewer stated that while the RSLAF suffered a major tragedy when one of the military transportation trucks overturned on Spur Road, that this course symbolizes an opportunity to learn from mistakes, improve processes, and move towards proper vehicle maintenance.

She said the training would be key because any units sent on deployment will be required to maintain their equipment in challenging and austere locations.