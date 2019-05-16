Sierra Leone: Housekeeper Testifies in Masa Kaikai's Murder Matter

One Ann-Marie Turay has yesterday, Monday 13th May, testified in the on-going preliminary investigation into the alleged murder of Massa Kaikai, a United States Sierra Leoneans citizen.

The witness, who was the housekeeper to the deceased, told Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Paddemba Road Court No.2 that she recognized the 1st accused through her late fiancée, noting that she last saw the deceased on 31st July 2018 when she had gone to collect her salary.

She said on 2nd August, she reported for work and that she met the 1st accused in the compound who informed her that the deceased had travelled to France.

She added that she further told the 1st accused that it was unusual for her boss to travel without informing her.

The witness further testified that she went half way into the house and saw that everything was in place, adding that the accused later offered her the sum of twenty thousand Leones to pay her transport back home.

She said on her way home she met with some health workers at the Aberdeen Women's Centre, who asked about the whereabouts of the deceased and that she told them exactly what the 1st accused had told her.

She disclosed that she later went to the deceased's residence together with the said health workers and found virtually nothing in there.

She said she went home and later received several phone calls from the United States Embassy in Sierra Leone and one Aunty Cecilia from the United States of America, asking for the whereabouts of the deceased.

She further that she was later taken to the father of the deceased where she made a phone call to the 1st accused on loud speaker and told him that she had been receiving calls from different people asking the whereabouts of the deceased and that he should be the best person to answer to those questions.

She said the accused replied her that she should forget about the issue because she was just a worker, adding that she further went to the Criminal Investigations Department and made statement.

The police had charged to court one Ibrahim Mansaray and Bashiru Mahoi on three count charges ranging from murder, burying a human body in a place order than a cemetery, larceny in a dwelling house and receiving stolen goods contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

According to the State prosecutor, Adrian Fisher, the first accused,Ibrahim Mansaray, on a date between the 1st August 2018 and 3rd August 2018 at 44B Lower Pipe Line, Off Wilkinson road in Freetown, murdered one Massah Kaikai and buried her remains a place order than a cemetery.

It was also alleged that on the same date and place, the first accused stole property from the deceased worth over 12million Leones.

The second accused was charged for receiving one apple pro IPad valued over 5 million Leones belonging to the deceased.

Matter adjourned to Friday 17th May, 2019.