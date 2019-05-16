Sierra Leone: Human Rights Commissioners Start Regional Tour

Resident Minister north, Abu Abu Koroma receiving State of Human Rights Report 2017 from HRC-SL Chairperson, Patricia Narsu Ndanema

Commissioners of the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) have commenced a week-long familiarization tour of the provinces to avail stakeholders with their plans to ensure the full promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

The tour started in Makeni, where meetings were held with key stakeholders, including the Resident Minister North, Abu Abu Koroma, and the Regional Sierra Leone Police Commander North-east, Ambrose Sovula.

During the meetings, the commission's vision for human rights in Sierra Leone was key in the discussions.

The Resident Minister North congratulated the new commissioners and assured them of his support as they carry out their mandate of ensuring that citizens' rights are protected at all times.

"Human right is very important in a democracy like ours. The Commission has been doing a lot in the protection and promotion of human rights in this country and it is our hope that you continue in that direction," he said.

On her part, Chairperson of the Commission, Patricia Narsu Ndanema, reiterated their determination and commitment to work in the interest of the people.

She explained about the strategy of the commission, which is to see a country where the right of everyone is being respected, irrespective of their tribe, region or political affiliation.

"We want to take a new dimension in protecting the rights of people in Sierra Leone and also want to take the commission to communities," she said.

Meanwhile, the tour will also avail the commissioners with the scale of human rights challenges across the country and how they can address them in fulfillment of their mandate as enshrined in the Commission's Act of 2004.

Just after their approval by Parliament in April this year, the commissioners held strategic meetings on how to take the issue of human rights to another level with the United Nations Development Programme, Irish Ambassador, British High Commissioner and the Head of the European Union Delegation, among others.