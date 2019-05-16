Sudan: Govt Condemns Targeting Saudi Arabia' Security, Stability and Resources

Khartoum — Sudan condemned terrorist targeting of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia' security, stability and resources by attacking two oil pump stations , stressing that the assault constitutes a target for Arab and Islamic nation as a whole.

A press statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said that Sudan is following with concern report about attack on two oil pump stations in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and that Sudan renewed its strong condemnation and total rejection to targeting security, stability and resources of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It stressed that the assault constitutes a threat to the Arab and Islamic nation as a whole as well as to international peace and stability besides, the safety of oil supplies which are the world economy's lifeline.

The statement stated that Sudan expressed anew its full solidarity with sister Saudi Arabia and unlimited support to all measures taken to protect its national security and oil supplies and that Sudan calls the international community to baer its responsibility towards protection of peace and stability in the gulf area and in the whole Arab region.