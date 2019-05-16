Somalia: Amnesty International Faults Government On Social Media Ban

Amnesty International has faulted the government's decision to shut down social media for five days.

The International rights organizations termed the move to shut down social media during the secondary national examinations as "ridiculous".

Deputy regional director for East Africa Seif Magango said instead of the nationwide blackout on social media, the government should instead tighten the loopholes that allowed the exam cheats to access the exam papers in advance.

On Monday, the government canceled the secondary school final examinations following leaks of some of the papers on social media.

The move sparked violent protest by the students which saw at least two students fatally shot ina confrontation by the police.