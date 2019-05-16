Eritrea: National Forestation Day Observed With Various Programs

Asmara — National Forestation Day, May 15 was observed with various programs reflecting the importance of forestation under the theme "Let's Bequeath Our Children Safe Environment".

At the ceremony held at the Expo compound, Mr. Fitsum Hagos, coordinator of 'Green Campaign' indicated that currently deforestation activities and poaching of wild animals are among the main challenges. Mr. Fistum also commended the exemplary initiatives of safeguarding the preserved areas by members of the defense forces as well as the establishment and management of nurseries by various government and public institutions.

Mr. Abraha Garza, General Manager of Forestry and Wild Life Authority on his part called for tough measures against those engaged in deforestation and poaching activities.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture called for nurturing generations with the culture of forestation, big events to be accompanied with forestation programs as well as encourage public institutions and individuals engage in forestation activities.

At the event 83 exemplary individuals and institutions were awarded with agricultural tools and solar energy panels.