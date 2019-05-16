Ghana: GNPC Awards Scholarships to 200 Medical Students to Study in Cuba

press release

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation is sponsoring 200 Ghanaian medical students to study in Cuba.The scholarship covers a seven-year period.

At a ceremony to bid the students farewell in Accra, the Minister for Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, commended the Cuban government for the long-standing diplomatic relations between the two countries, noting that, the people of Cuba have over decades welcomed and trained Ghanaian doctors.

He, therefore, appealed to the students to be disciplined and focused on their studies and achieve the core objective of the sponsorship. The Minister stressed the need for the students to return home after their studies to serve Ghana.

Mr. Agyemang-Manu explained that a large number of students going for studies was in line with the government's effort at bridging the doctor-patient ratio gap.

The scholarship covers 170 undergraduates student and 30 post-graduate students. Each student will receive US$5000 for the entire duration of the course and US$ 200 monthly allowance.

For his part, the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Pedro Luis Gonzalez, assured the students that all the necessary arrangement was completed for the commencement of their studies.

He urged the students to imbibe the good health care system of Cuba by learning hard to become good doctors in the future.