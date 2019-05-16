Ghana: Let us Protect Our Sea - - Deputy Fisheries Minister

press release

The Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Francis Ato Cudjoe, has called on fishermen to avoid bad fishing practices and over-exploitation of the fish resource.

He said most fishermen used dynamite, DDT and other hazardous chemicals with the aim of catching more fish, but rather end up destroying the fishes in the sea. Mr. Ato Cudjoe made the call in Winneba in the Central region during the symbolic closure of artisanal and inshore fishing for the 2019 closed season.

The Deputy Minister said the closed season was to allow fishes to breed and replenish the fish stock in the sea.

He warned that fishermen who flout the law would be sanctioned. Mr. Ato Cudjoe said the security agencies were asked to check on illegal acts on the sea and arrest fishermen who are flouting the regulation.

In a related development, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Elizabeth Aforley Quaye, has cut the sod for the construction of mini harbours at Nyannyano, Moree, Apam, Effutu in the Central region.