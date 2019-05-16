Sudan: Khwojali - Coordination and Review of Work Plans With Organizations

Al- Fasher — The Caretaker governor of North Darfur state, maj. Gen. Malik al-Tayeb Khojali, chaired Wednsday, the joint meeting that included the directors-general of the ministries, the directors of the electricity and water administrations and the humanitarian aid coordinator in the state.

The meeting has discussed the general performance of the ministries, the humanitarian services it provides, the joint projects with the national and foreign organizations and the UN agencies, especially in the water, education and health sectors.

The governor has directed for the firm coordination, revision of plans, and work's time tables according to the agreed on priorities.

The coordinatior of the humanitarian aid, has presented a comprehensive report on the organzation's role in progress and support of the development, and the services projecgts, in coordination with the government sectors.