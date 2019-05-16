Sudan: Scholar Corporation Issues Statement On Sit-in Incidents

Khartoum — The Sudan Scholar Corporation issued Wednesday a statement on last Monday's incidents which took lives of a number of sons of the homeland.

Ii said preservation of human dignity and prohibition of aggression against its religion, self, brain, money and honor upheld by all objectives of Islamic sharia, calling on the authorities to fully shoulder their responsibilities in maintaining security , protecting lives and properties and punishing the culprits.

'Efforts should be exerted to apprehend the culprits and given the deserved punishments according to law and that it would boost confidence and tranquility among people" the statement said.

The statement said attributed such crimes to unknown with ability to identify the perpetrators would open door for evils and seditions which will only end by dealing with sincere , transparency and respect of rule of law.