Sudan: Strikes, Vigils Condemn Khartoum Sit-in Shooting

Khartoum — The Sudanese public and members of professional and employees organisations took to the streets of Sudan on Tuesday to voice their condemnation of the shooting by as yet unnamed gunmen at the sit-in in front of the General Command of the Sudanese army in Khartoum.

The gunfire erupted on Monday evening. Three protestors died of gunshot wounds, while a Sudanese army Captain was also slain. The Sudanese Central Doctors Committee confirmed that 77 people were shot, while a total of more than 200 were injured. The death toll is currently recorded as five, after a 17-year-old youth succumbed to bullet wounds in hospital.

Judges

On Tuesday, dozens of judges staged a protest before the National Supreme Court demanding the independence and the cleansing and restructuring of the judiciary.

Supreme Court and Appeal Courts judges held banners demanding the restoration of the role of the judiciary in order to prepare for the rule of law and fair trials in a guaranteed climate.

They condemned the massacre that took place in Monday at the sit-in outside the General Command of the army in Khartoum.

Lawyers and advisers to the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General's Office participated in the protest.

Central Bank of Sudan

Employees of the Central Bank of Sudan and nine commercial banks organised protest vigils condemning the massacre of the General Command, which claimed the lives of five people and wounded hundreds.

The private banks that participated in the protest included El Baraka Bank, Khartoum, El Jazeera, Nile, National Bank, Gulf, North Islamic, French and Industrial Development.

Workers at the vigils chanted slogans demanding accountability for the perpetrators and bringing them to justice and punishment.

The Sudanese Bankers Association gave the Transitional Military Council 24 hours to identify the perpetrators of the massacre in preparation for their trial and threatened to carry out a general strike in the event of failure to meet these demands.

Electricity network

On Tuesday, engineers and employees of the Sudanese electricity network organised a protest in front of the network buildings in protest against the massacre of the army command sit-in that claimed the lives of five people and wounded dozens on Monday evening.

the workers chanted slogans demanding retribution against the killers of demonstrators and demanded that the Transitional Military Council speed up the handover of power to a civilian government.

They also called for the dismissal of the former regime's employees and the members of the militias and battalions from the electricity network.

They denounced the administrative and financial corruption of the company's management and demanded the closure of the insurance department in the company and holding the criminals accountable.

They gave the administration 24 hours to implement their demands.

El Gezira

Hundreds of residents of Wad Madani in El Gezira marched to the headquarters of the sit-in in front of the secretariat of the state government on Tuesday, in condemnation of the massacre at the sit-in at General Command in Khartoum.

In a speech to the headquarters of the sit-in, the speakers demanded that those involved in the massacre be brought to justice and expressed their categorical rejection of disbanding of the sit-ins in Khartoum and the states before implementing the demands of the revolution.

Sudatel staff

On Tuesday, staff of Sudatel in Khartoum organised a massive demonstration outside the company building to protest the killing of protesters.

The demonstrators shouted slogans demanding the perpetrators of the massacre of the General Command to be brought justice and demanded the speedy dismissal of the Director General of Sudatel, Tarig Hamza, describing him as "an agent of the former regime".

Darfur Bar Association

The Darfur Bar Association said that what happened to the fasting protesters on Monday was "a major plot and a chapter of the series of failures of the Transitional Military Council to hand over full power to civilians and return to its barracks to protect the country".

In a statement, the Darfur lawyers condemned the delay of the military junta in handing over power to civilians and taking responsibility for the delay and the resulting events.

The statement also held the military junta and all the militias of the regime from those who abandoned the deposed or still owe the former regime loyalty responsibility for the killing of defenceless innocent civilians in front of the sit-in sit- in in the general command on Tuesday evening.

In its statement, the lawyers called on the negotiator on behalf of the Alliance of Freedom and Change to limit negotiations with the military junta in demanding the restoration of the constitutional life of the country.

It also called on all citizens in cities and districts to protect the revolution and the revolutionaries by directly activating the basic daily movement in their various locations and assigning the sit-in to join the protesters in front of the general command, especially during peak periods.

