Liberia: GOL Implore Visiting U.S. Delegates On Training for CSA Staff

Liberia's decade old partnership with the North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Executive Master Program is reaching new heights.So the Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) Laurine Wede Johnson has beseeched visiting faculty members to consider training for CSA staff.

Since 2009, CSA and NCCU have established an agreement for educational partnership, which entails promoting and facilitating an international internship for NCCU Executive Masters students in Public Administration and the reciprocal use of their services to contribute to civil service institutions goals and missions, by sharing their experiences and skills.

In her remarks at the formal meet and greet ceremony for new cohort of interns held in Monrovia, DG Johnson told the US Delegates that once civil servants are provided the opportunity through the partnership to be trained and equipped at the NCCU, their contributions towards the implementation of President George Weah administration's Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) would be achieved.

"We would in the future hope to see public servants from Liberia improve their capacity by benefiting from the Executive Master's Program at the North Carolina Central University. We should all begin thinking in that direction, even though it's outside our MOU, the need to train CSA staff in these critically important public service leadership studies cannot be overemphasized", she mentioned.

She intimated "the Government of Liberia, through the Civil Service Agency of the Republic of Liberia avails itself to continue this partnership which is a unique opportunity for the human capacity development of our Civil Service. I hope this partnership continues and blossoms to an even greater collaboration for building capacity than we have now".

The CSA-NCCU partnership internship program is designed to assign students to a particular ministry according to their specialty for the duration of two weeks. During the two-week period, the students are engaged in whatever project currently being worked-on during their internship.

More than sixty graduate students have participated in this program and applied their skills in assisting and sharing their learning with staff of the Ministry of Gender, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Education, Civil Service Agency, Liberia Institute Of Public Administration, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, National Investment Commission, JFK Medical Center, Ministry of Health, Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications and Law Reform Commission