Sudan: Armed Movements to Send Delegation to Khartoum

Khartoum — The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), a coalition of armed movements in the country, has decided to send a high-level consultative delegation to Khartoum headed by Tom Hago, the deputy president and head of the political sector and the SRF.

A statement issued by the Revolutionary Front, signed by its spokesman Mohamed Zakaria, said that the SRF delegation would arrive in Khartoum within the next two weeks.

He added that the delegation will provide bridges of communication with all the Sudanese political forces, the revolutionary forces and the Transitional Military Council to support the victorious Sudanese revolution and enhance the chances of Sudan's stability and the aspirations of its people for freedom, peace and justice.

The SRF statement condemned the attempts to drag the revolution back, by the reckless behaviour of the remnants of the counterrevolution, by attacking the revolutionaries and the peaceful protestors on Monday.

The statement appealed to all revolutionaries of the armed forces and other regular forces to resolutely confront such attempts and arrest their agents and instigators

Death sentences stand

Sudan's military council has declined to cancel death sentences for two leaders of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) jeopardizing rebels' plans to return to Sudan after the collapse of the Al Bashir regime.

Last month, a delegation of the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) arrived in Khartoum.

According to reliable sources, the leadership of the military council has been urged by regional leaders to drop the death sentences, asserting that Arman's return to Khartoum would strengthen efforts to bring peace to Sudan during the interim period.

n March 2014, a Sudanese court in Sennar issued a death sentence in absentia against Agar and Arman for their participation in a rebellion in Blue Nile State in September 2011.

The military council is "disinclined to cancel the death sentences" and currently prefers to delay issuing such a decision.

The military council said they agreed with the opposition forces to dedicate the first six months of the transitional period for peace talks with the rebel groups.

