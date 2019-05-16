Sudan: EU Calls for Restraint After Khartoum Sit-in Shooting

Brussels — The European Union has issued a statement urging "all parties in Sudan to exercise the utmost restraint, prevent further violence and ensure the respect of fundamental freedoms." In a reaction to the attack on protestors on 13 May in Khartoum the EU insists that the violence is "unacceptable and needs to be thoroughly investigated with those responsible held to account".

The statement says: "The European Union is closely monitoring the situation in Sudan. The recent progress achieved in the negotiations between the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) and the Transitional Military Council (TMC) are a positive step.

"Negotiations on outstanding issues need to continue in good faith and with the objective of addressing the legitimate demands of the Sudanese people. Reaching an inclusive deal which allows for a swift and orderly transfer to civilian rule requires a sense of responsibility and compromise from both sides.

"The EU supports today's statement of the African Union Commission Chairperson and the role of the African Union in helping to move the political transition process forward."

The AU statement concludes that "as soon as a civilian transition takes place, the European Union will be ready to assist, both politically and economically".

No EU recognition for TMC

In April, the European Union said it will not recognise the TMC in Sudan, and called for a speedy transition to a civilian government, in accordance with the demands of the popular uprising.

Speaking on a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, High Representative/Vice-President, Federica Mogherini, highlighted: "The people of Sudan are asking for change. For four months now, they have demonstrated not only against the dramatic increase in the price of essential goods, but mainly and also for freedom, peace and justice.

"We, Europeans, want to support this aspiration to liberty. The Europeans want the people of Sudan to succeed. We want their call for liberty to be heard, and to translate into real change for a country that has already suffered too much," she said.

