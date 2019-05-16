Sudan: Khartoum Shooting Met With Public Anger Across Sudan

Khartoum — A state of boiling public anger has prevailed in all states of Sudan as a result of Monday night's shooting. River Nile state, El Gezira, North Kordofan, South Darfur, Red Sea state, Kassala and El Gedaref saw protest marches condemning the shooting in Khartoum on Monday that has claimed five lives and seen hundreds injured.

On Tuesday evening thousands in Nile River state went out in spontaneous marches from various districts of the city, condemning the massacre.

One of the participants in the march told Radio Dabanga that the march came out from all the districts of the city towards the army command, chanting slogans calling for the punishment of perpetrators of the massacre and handing over power to the civilian government

South Darfur

Residents of Nyala in South Darfur marched in protest against the killing of protesters in the General Command on Monday chanting slogans calling for the immediate punishment of the perpetrators and carried banners demanding the military junta to hand over power to a civilian government.

On Tuesday evening, protest rallies were launched from all the districts of Kassala to the command of the 41st Brigade in condemnation of the massacre of the General Command in Khartoum.

Kassala

Haisam Eisa of the leadership of the Alliance for Freedom and Change leadership in Kassala told Radio Dabanga that angry protesters closed the bridge of El Gash, which links the east and west of the city with barricades.

He pointed to the continuation of the escalation activities at the sit-in demanding all the residents to participate in the events

Port Sudan

On Monday night, huge marches from different districts of Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state were launched and marches of doctors on Tuesday, condemning the massacre of the military command sit-in.

Journalist Amin Sinada told Radio Dabanga that the city is in a state of congestion and boiling, where speeches were organised in all markets demanding the disclosure of the perpetrators of the massacre and bringing them to justice.

He added that the protesters extended the barricades to a distance from the area of the sit-in in front of the military garrison in escalation of the resistance.

Union of Singers and Artists

The Union of Singers and Artists announced the cancellation of all programmes that were to be held at its headquarters and transferred them to the headquarters of the sit-in and demanded that the perpetrators of the massacre be brought to justice.

Protesters gathered in front of in El Gedaref garrison headquarters denouncing the massacre of the General Command.

Lawyer Ramzi Yahya of the leadership of the opposition alliance in El Gedaref, told Radio Dabanga about the continuation of the sit-in despite attempts to disband it.

He pointed to the launching of the marches and speeches in a number of cities of the state such as Doka and others.

