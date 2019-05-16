Sudan: Military Council , Forces of Freedom and Change Reached Agreement

Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council(TMC) and the forces of declaration of freedom and change (FDFC) reached agreement over the three-year interim period and powers of the sovereign council, council of ministers and the legislative assembly.

Member of the Military Council. Lt. Gen. Yasser Al-Ata said in press statements in the friendship hall Wednesday that it was agreed that the first six months of the interim period would be dictated for peace and cessation of war in all parts of the country.

He added that agreement was also reached over formation of a 300-member legislative assembly , 67 percent from forces of freedom and change and the 33 percent from other forces not signatory to declaration of freedom and change.

Lt. Gen. Al-Ata announced a full agreement would be reached in less than twenty-four hours.

Meanwhile, the member of the transitional military council prayed for souls of the last Monday's martyrs , disclosing that investigations are going on over the incidents.