Liberia: NEC Reacts to New Dawn's Story

Authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) strongly react to a front-page story published in Wednesday, 15 May 2019 edition of the New Dawn newspaper, captioned "NEC wants electoral budget passed", terming it as false and misleading.

According to NEC, the paper falsely attributes the source of the story to its Acting Communications Director, Prince Dunbar.

But the Commission in a rebuttal clarifies that at no time did New Dawn Reporter Emmanuel Mondaye, authored of the story, have an interview with Acting Communications Director Dunbar or any authority of the NEC.

In a press release, the Commission clarifies that by law it has submitted a joint By-election budget of USD2.5 million dollars to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, contrary to the New Dawn's story that the Commission has submitted an electoral budget to the Legislature for passage.

The Commission wonders how it can ask the Legislature to give timely consideration to the passage of its budget when it has not submitted any budget to that august body for approval as reported by the New Dawn newspaper.

The NEC says, currently its Commissioners and Financial Team are working with authorities of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to ensure that the joint budget of USD2.5 million dollars for the Montserrado County Senatorial and Representative By-elections is approved.

Meanwhile, the National Elections Commission says it remains committed to providing updates on the conduct of the joint Montserrado County By-elections through its regular press briefings and conferences, and at the same time the Commission remains open to the public, including the media to seek or provide any relevant information relating to the functions of the Commission.

Editor's note: The reporter should have ensured that whatever conversation held if there were any- put the speaker on record something he did not prove to the editorial body. Therefore he has been reprimanded. The New Dawn takes its credibility very seriously and does not condoned such unethical practices.