South Africa: All Black Loosie Back to Front Lions

Johannesburg — Shannon Frizell returns from his All Blacks' break to take his place at No 8 for Highlanders in their Super Rugby clash against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Elliot Dixon gets a well-earned break and Dillon Hunt completes a new look backrow with James Lentjes heading to the bench. Josh Dickson and Tom Franklin will lock the scrum and Tyrel Lomax replaces Siate Tokolahi at tighthead prop.

In the backline, All Blacks wing Waisake Naholo, returns from a lengthy injury break and will ease into the action off the bench.

Teihorangi Walden will partner with Rob Thompson in the midfield and Sio Tomkinson will move to the wing to cover for the injured Tevita Li.

Daniel Hollinshead will again cover the flyhalf position.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash is at 15:05.

Teams:

Lions

TBA

Highlanders

15 Matt Faddes, 14 Jordan Hyland, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Sio Tomkinson, 10 Josh Ioane, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Shannon Frizell, 7 Luke Whitelock (captain), 6 Dillon Hunt, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Josh Dickson, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Ayden Johnstone

Substitutes : 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Jack Whetton, 20 James Lentjes, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Dan Hollinshead, 23 Waisake Naholo

Source: Sport24