South Africa: Whitelock Back to Lead Crusaders At Newlands

Cape Town — Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has named his side for Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Stormers at Newlands.

Robertson has made three changes to the side that ran in seven tries in their bonus point win over the Bulls.

In the front row, Joe Moody will be rested this week, allowing a leg wound he sustained against the Bulls, to heal. George Bower will start at loosehead prop and Harry Allan provides cover on the bench.

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock returns to captain the Crusaders, having re-joined the squad in Cape Town earlier this week. The final change to the side sees Ethan Blackadder get an opportunity to start on the blindside, with Jordan Taufua shifting to the bench.

The Crusaders' backline remains unchanged from last weekend's game, including man-of-the-match Richie Mo'unga at flyhalf and right wing Sevu Reece, who ran in three tries against the Bulls.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 17:15.

Teams:

Stormers

TBA

Crusaders

15 David Havili, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Ethan Blackadder, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 George Bower

Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Harry Allan, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Jordan Taufua, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Braydon Ennor

Source: Sport24