Senegal: Generation Foot Reclaim League Title

Generation Foot have secured their second Senegalese league title in three years following a 3-0 victory over Mbour Petit Cote on Sunday (28 March 2019) at Stade Djibril Diagne.

Generation Foot are unbeaten this season after 23 rounds of matches, winning 12 and drawing 11 accumulating 47 points with three matches to spare.

The partner club to FC Metz have an unassailable ten points lead over second place Jaraaf de Dakar whom they dethroned as champions of the Senegalese professional league.

Pape Badji gave the Déni Biram Ndao side the lead inside two minutes before Jean Diouf added a second seven minutes before half time and Gambia youth international Bun Sanneh secured victory with his 49 minute effort.

The 'Grenats' as they are nicknamed join Jaraaf de Dakar as the two clubs with two league titles in the era of professional football in Senegal which began in 2009/2010.

They will represent Senegal in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League and as champions they have earned 20 Million CFA (34,166 US Dollars).

Mbour Petit Cote, Stade de Mbour, Niarry Tally and ASC Linguere are all fighting for their lives in the top tier with three matches still to play.

Meanwhile, Sonacos have been relegated after their poor run of form in the league winning only three matches with fifteen defeats and five draws giving them 14 points.