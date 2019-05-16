South Africa: UFS Postpones Free State 'Gangster State' Launch Indefinitely Citing 'Security Concerns'

The Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture author has learnt "with shock" that his Bloemfontein leg of the book tour would be postponed due to a security threat.

"It was quite a shock this afternoon, we had an event scheduled for next week Thursday in Bloemfontein, Free State. I heard from another journalist that the University of the Free State (UFS) is going to postpone the event. It wasn't coming from the organisers or the publishers," author Pieter Louis-Myburgh told News24 on Wednesday.

"I understand that the UFS security department was threatened by a faction of the ANC or people who claim to be part of the ANC that they would disrupt the event with violence."

The planned event next Thursday follows a series of disruptions in Johannesburg and Cape Town by protesters believed to be ANC members, which also led to the book launches postponed in those cities.

Acting ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete previously condemned the actions in Sandton, and said the party would act against members who had disrupted the book launch.

'Not in my name' - Ace

The subject of the book, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, distanced himself from the disruptions, saying it was "not in his name", News24 reported previously.

The explosive book delves into the empire Magashule built in the province where he was premier and leader of the ANC in the Free State, positions he held unchallenged for many years before he was elected into the ANC's top six as general-secretary.

Myburgh fears the postponement on the university's part is, in fact, a cancellation as he has not been given an alternative date.

"They buckled to the pressure and cancelled. It is not a postponement but a cancellation due to a group of thugs who do not respect the right to conduct an open discussion.

"UFS owes the public an explanation. If it is such a viable threat, we need to know who is making this threat," he said.

The investigative journalist remains determined to have this discussion and will be convening with all stakeholders to secure a "Plan B" for the Free State.

'I am not nervous'

"We believe we have a right to conduct this gathering.

"I am not nervous to go to the province , we shouldn't allow ourselves to become threatened. We will always assess the security threat. At the end of the day, what kind of a country are we living in if journalists cannot do their job properly?" he said.

On Wednesday, Daily Maverick reported that an email from a staffer at the UFS business school sent to Penguin on Wednesday mentioned supposed security concerns raised by the university's security services, without divulging any further details. "You are free to go ahead with the event, on the same time and date, but not on campus," the UFS Business School staffer reportedly wrote in her email to Penguin.

On Wednesday, Helena van Zyl, director of the UFS Business School, told Daily Maverick that the university's security services "suggested that we postpone the event to the year's second semester".

ANCYL spokesperson, Sello Peterson, told OFM they would have loved to intellectually engage with Myburgh to demonstrate what he calls the falsehood and lies allegedly contained in his book."In our view, we would have been very happy to form part of that nonsensical lecture because we are prepared to go and expose it for what it is."For the university to postpone it, is not really a train smash. It's assisting because, like we said before, the book does not belong in the [archives of] our history, it does not belong anywhere within the intellectual discourse because it's fiction, which must be understood as the rubbish which it is," he told the radio station. Responding to the risk assessment done by the UFS, Peterson reportedly said there is no place in the country declared as no-go zones.

"We would have welcomed that white boy to come to the province and engage [with] him," Peterson said.

