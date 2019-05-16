South Africa: Here Are Some of the Controversial Names in the ANC Heading to Parliament

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officially handed over the list of 830 elective representatives headed to Parliament to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in a handover ceremony at the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

This comes after South Africa held its sixth "free, fair and peaceful" national and provincial elections on May 8.

The ANC emerged victorious with over 10 million votes and 230 seats.

News24 found a few controversial names on the list that will be heading to the National Assembly:

1. Nomvula Mokonyane

The Minister of Environmental Affairs has recently been embroiled in the Bosasa corruption scandal unfolding at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi alleged Mokonyane received R50 000 a month in cash from the company.

This was allegedly due to her powerful position in government. She is number 10 on the ANC list and will be heading to the National Assembly.

2. Bathabile Dlamini

The Minister of Women in the Presidency was rocked by a few scandals in her term as as Social Development Minister, which resulted in several calls for her to be axed.

Her biggest failure to date is the social grant crisis, when she failed to take action when an arrangement with Cash Payment Services (CPS) to deliver social grants to the poor had expired.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was quoted as saying that "there was no explanation for the incompetence displayed by her and Sassa".

Dlamini is number 14 on the ANC list. The ANCWL which she is president of, hopes that some of its leaders, including Dlamini, is appointed in "strategic positions", News24 earlier reported.

3. Malusi Gigaba

Gigaba made headlines for his association with the controversial Gupta family whose corrupt activities precipitated the coining of the term "State Capture".

The former Home Affairs Minister was singled out in an interim report regarding the naturalisation status of the Gupta family who benefited from many business deals with state-owned entities.

Gigaba recently came under fire after the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court upheld an earlier finding that he lied to the High Court in the Fireblade saga. This was then followed by a leaked video showing him in a sex act.

The man who has been referred to as a "Gupta stooge" is number 23 on the list.

4. Faith Muthambi

The former Minister of Communications during Jacob Zuma's term as President was described as someone "who wanted to steal at all costs" by Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) CEO, Phumla Williams at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture last September.

Williams was shedding a light on among other things, how R55m was paid to the Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age (TNA) through the SABC/TNA breakfasts.

News24 earlier reported that a report by the Public Service Commission (PSC) also found that Muthambi flouted several public service regulations by making irregular appointments and ordering salary hikes for officials, among other transgressions, while she was Minister of Public Service and Administration in March, last year.

Muthambi, a staunch Zuma supporter who attends his court appearances following her axing as a minister, is number 79 on the ANC list and will be heading to the National Assembly.

5. Mosebenzi Zwane

Zwane, who served under Zuma as Minister of Mineral Resources, has also been linked to the Guptas who allegedly facilitated his appointment to the post, according to the now infamous leaked Gupta emails.

The Zondo Commission also heard how Zwane summoned banks to a "fake meeting" in a bid to convince them to save Gupta-linked accounts which they had decided to close.

The four major banks closed the accounts in 2016 due to over 70 listed "suspicious transactions" totalling almost R7 billion, which were recorded by the Financial Intelligence Centre, News24 earlier reported.

Zwane will also be heading to the National Assembly. He is at number 75 on the ANC list.

Source: News24