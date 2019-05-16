South Africa: SBV Offers Up to R1m Reward Following Pretoria Cash-in-Transit Heist

Cash-in-transit (CIT) company SBV, is offering an up to R1m reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a gang of robbers who targeted one of its trucks in Pretoria on Tuesday, and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

In statement on Wednesday, it confirmed that a four-man team was servicing a Standard Bank branch in Laudium, when it was attacked by an unknown number of suspects.

"Two security officers sustained minor injuries during the attack and are currently being treated. SBV's Risk and Compliance team is working closely with the SAPS to investigate the attack. Details of the attack are still unknown and cannot be disclosed while the investigation is underway.

"SBV Services is offering up to R1 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in yesterday's cash-in-transit heist in Laudium, Pretoria," said the company.

Group CEO, Mark Barrett said: "As a responsible corporate citizen, SBV thoroughly investigates all incidents. SBV does not tolerate any violence, crime and threats to our human lives. We will tirelessly persist in our efforts to mitigate CIT crime and together with the authorities and the CIT industry, we will ensure that the perpetrators involved in CIT attacks are brought to justice."

He added that SBV's employees are trained to follow standard operating procedures, to avoid attacks and to ensure the safety of civilians.

"We are cooperating with the relevant authorities to investigate this attack. Once the details are known and confirmed, action will be taken where required," said Barrett.

SBV offers R1,000,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of yesterday's #CITRobbery at Laudium. Call 083 408 7029. @Abramjee pic.twitter.com/YlkG5jcdVX-- SBVSouthAfrica (@SBVSouthAfrica) May 15, 2019

" SBV Security says: Our Early Warning Robbery Hotline is active 24/7 and members of the public may contact 083 408 7029 to provide information to SBV's investigations team. All callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained." #CITRobbery-- Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 14, 2019

The company appealed to the public with any information on the attack or any other cash-in-transit heists to notify the police.

Source: News24