Tanzania Need Not Import Fish

TANZANIA has been described as a nation capable to produce enough fish and do away with imports of the protein- rich food.

This was said recently in Dar es Salaam by the Secretary of Aquaculture Association of Tanzania (AAT), M r Geoffrey Rucho during a two-day National Aquaculture Stakeholders Consultation Workshop.

"As a country, we have many water bodies like Dams, Lakes and Ocean which can be used to produce a lot of fish to satisfy the ever increasing demand of fish in the country and be able to export it rather than relying on importation," M r Rucho said.

He added that at the moment, the country is experiencing depletion of fish from where it is being produced mainly due to lack of adequate skills by fish farmers on how they can multiply fish production to bridge the existing gap.

"AAT is promoting fish production to both small and big scale fish farmers through ensuring that high quality fish feeds and breeds are available at affordable prices as well as expanding the fish market by making it well organised countrywide," he said. He hailed the government for efforts to contain illegal fishing which deprives the nation of hard earned foreign exchange. On his part, a representative of M singi East Africa, M r R ichard K isang' reiterated that the EAC block is endowed with great lakes which have potential to produce a lot of fish and feed the entire world. He, however, observed that despite the region having all necessary resources required to facilitate high fish production, there were many things which needs to be promptly addressed before seeing its potential.