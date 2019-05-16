Gambia: PEC Engagement With Enterprises Suffers Setbacks

Yesterday's engagements of the Public Enterprise Committee with the National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA), has suffered setbacks as the enterprise could not make their presentations due to the incomplete exercise of the National Audit Office.

Neneh MC Cham, Chairperson of NALA, said they could not present the required reports, because the National Audit Office has not completed its exercise. She said they are not resting on their laurels, adding that they have submitted all the needed information to the Audit Office as requested by the Audit Office, but stressed despite all their endeavours, the Audit Office could not finish the audit exercise.

She assured the committee that they will do their best to ensure that they present the required reports during the next scheduled date 10th June 2019.

In a similar , but separate development, the Public Enterprise Committee of the National Assembly has deferred the GCCPC report. According to the GCCPC they have prepared their reports, but at the time of appearing before the committee, they have not signed the documents. The GCCPC have assured the committee that they will do the necessary signings and re-appear before PEC at least before 20th May 2019.

Halifa Sallah, Chairperson of PEC, said the enterprises are required to present their activity reports and financial statements, before the National Assembly within three months after the end of the financial year. He said they have experienced some backlogs and had to enter into arrangement with the Public Enterprises, to put an end to the backlogs, which is for the enterprises to present their 2015-2016 activity reports and financial statements by June 2018 and 2017 reports by 31st December 2018 and start fresh with the next financial year.

He said a number of public enterprises did indicate difficulties and they had to accompany them as they address those challenges. He emphasized that they accept these reports based on minimum requirements as long as they submitted their activity report, financial statement, external auditors reports and GPPA compliance, then those reports will be scrutinized and whatever information they gathered, they could confidently prepare a report to the larger body for final approval of the National Assembly, for the activity report and financial statements for that year, and in that case, the Public Enterprise Committee will be considered to have complied with the constitutional requirement.