West Africa: 'ECOWAS Will Come After Trouble Makers'

-- Assures Representative of ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia

A representative of the Ambassador of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Liberia on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, assured national security personnel in Monrovia of organization's preparedness to go after anyone who would make an attempt to destabilize the country's peace.

Ambassador Lola Osunlalu's warning came barley a day after the scheduled dialogue between President George Weah and organizers of the planned June 7 "peaceful protest" ended in a situation of misaligned expectations.

Although Amb. Osunlalu did not identify any group as the would-be troublemakers, he assured the officers that ECOWAS is prepared to come after anyone that would want to destabilize Liberia's peace.

He gave the assurance when he proxied for the Ambassador Babatunde Olanrewaju Ajisomo at the 25th anniversary of the Liberia National Law Enforcement Association (LINLEA), held at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship Church in Monrovia.

Osunlalu also cautioned the law enforcement officers not to engage in any activity that would tend to undermine the peace Liberia is enjoying. "Countries in the sub-region are not willing to accept any more refugees," he noted, "so do not join anything that will take Liberia back to war."

He then called on them to promptly inform ECOWAS about anyone wanting to participate any act that could undermine the country' hard earned peace.

"Do not listen to them, but please let us know of anyone that would wants to use you to destabilize your own country's peace and security. Let us know their plan. Do not join them, but do expose their plan to us," Osunlalu said.

Also, the president of LINLEA, Cecil B. Griffiths reminded his audience that those political leaders and the managers of the country's resources need to promote peace, social justice, human rights and accountability.

Griffiths, himself a former police officer, said that impunity undermines democracy to the extent that the economy will continue to decline if the government does not take serious actions to combat corruption.

"And you can imagine warlords, ex-rebel generals demanding a seating lawmaker to report to them. This is what impunity does," Griffith told the cheering officers.

LINLEA is a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization established in March 1994 to represent the interests of Liberian law enforcement personnel, both current and retired officers from immigration, fire service and other related security personnel and private security guards to provide a national platform for the exchange of information, analysis and recommendations on the security sector governance.

Through its core program, LINLEA promotes and enhances professionalism in Liberia's security sector, monitors compliance with accepted standards related to professional conduct and respect for human rights, advocates for improved working environments for security sector and protects the rights of Liberian enforcement officers.