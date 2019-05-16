Liberia: 'Sign of Insecurity Scares Investors'

Mr. Kamara: "... protesters have issues which, in my mind, can easily be resolved because their intent of a peaceful protest might just go wrongly."

A former Representative Candidate for Montserrado District #14, Kerkula Muka-Kamara, wants Liberians to shun vices such as comments that threaten national security and instill fear in the minds of potential investors.

Kamara said the scars of the country's 14-year civil conflict (1989-2003) remain fresh on the minds of many. As such, people must cease from making "reckless comments" that tend to undermine the country's fragile peace.

According to him, insecurity scares away potential investors, undermines development and further deepens the country's existing economic woes.

"We already have problems of economic hardship and then you want protest to resolve that; it will only get worse and if you are not careful. The [few] investors you have here might just run away," he argued.

Despite the challenges, he said that the country has made tremendous gains in the maintenance of peace and security over the years such effort he believes must be supported at all fronts.

Mr. Kamara made the comment on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 during an interaction with a cross section of young people at the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinions (CEIO) on Carey Street in Monrovia.

He made specific reference to the much-publicized upcoming June 7 "peaceful protest" under the theme, Save The State.

Kamara noted that regardless of political differences, there should be no reason why any Liberian will want to undermine the country's peace.

Though he welcomes a "peaceful protest," Mr. Kamara argued that issues prompting the June 7 protest can easily be resolved through dialogue, instead of people assembling on the streets to scare the "small number of investors and international partners in the country."

"I have said repeatedly that the protesters have issues which, in my mind, can easily be resolved because their intent of a peaceful protest might just go wrongly," he said.

"We fought a 14-year civil war; what can we boast off as achievements?" he rhetorically questioned his audience.

Kamara recommended that our dark history of 14 years of war should serve as an experience in that, no matter how bitter we are as a people, Liberians must seek dialogue and talk their issues in the Liberian context of finding the necessary common grounds; "because violence did not help us in the past, neither will it do so now or in the future."