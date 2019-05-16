Liberia: Firestone School System Will Accommodate Redundant Employees' Kids, If...

According to the management, it is policy that should a student be in the process of completing their 11th grade year, the student has the option to also complete the 12th grade in the Firestone School System. (Above: Firestone High School students in a science lab session in 2018)

The management of Firestone-Liberia Incorporated has clarified recent reports regarding the education of dependents of company employees recently made redundant.

Management classified the report as "erroneous," saying, "It is the policy of Firestone-Liberia, Inc., and also outlined in the company's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that all dependent children, who are enrolled in the Firestone School system, have the option to remain in school for the duration of the current school year, regardless of whether the employee of the dependent should be retired, terminated, made redundant or has resigned from employment."

Further, according to the management, it is policy that should a student be in the process of completing their 11th grade year, the student has the option to also complete the 12th grade in the Firestone School System.

With the understanding that some employees recently made redundant will choose to immediately relocate outside the concession area, and enroll their children in a school of their choosing, the management of Firestone-Liberia offered redundant employees, as an added benefit, the option of a relocation stipend of $75 per student to be applied towards enrollment fees in a different school.

At the time of the redundancy action, the management said it was clearly explained to all employees that, should they take advantage of the relocation stipend, the children would no longer be enrolled in the Firestone School System.

More than 90 percent of employees who were made redundant took advantage of the relocation stipend for their dependents.

At the time employees came to collect the relocation stipend, company representatives again explained that by taking advantage of this benefit, the child would no longer be receiving education benefits from Firestone-Liberia.

Firestone-Liberia says it remains committed to the education of Liberia's children, with more than 12,000 students enrolled in the company's school system.

"Recently, we have been made aware that certain employees who took advantage of the relocation stipend offer would now like to have their dependents complete the current school year in the Firestone School System. For those employees who choose to return the $75 relocation stipend, Firestone-Liberia is prepared to re-enroll those students and conduct additional tutorial support to aid the student in completing the current school year.

Employees who want to take advantage of this offer should contact the company's human resource (HR) department as soon as possible to begin the process," the management said.