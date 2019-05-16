Nigeria: 21 Imo Assembly Members 'Elect' New Speaker

Twenty-one out of the 27 lawmakers of Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday, unanimously presented Mr. Chinedu Offor, representing Onuimo state constituency, to oversee the affairs of the House pending the outcome of their investigation of the Speaker, Acho Ihim's involvement in the recall of the suspended 27 local government chairmen of the state.

The aggrieved members also suspended the Majority Leader, Lugard Osuji (Owerri municipal) and replaced him with Chukwuemeka Lloyd (Owerri North)

Vanguard gathered that trouble started when the Speaker, Ihim, read an apology letter from the said suspended chairmen and could not allow for objections raised by his colleagues, but was said to have promptly adjourned the sitting and walked out.

This led to commotion in the House, followed by the "emergence" of a new leadership to be headed by Offor.

Impeachment notice

Meanwhile, the new 'Speaker' has said an impeachment notice has been served on Ihim.

According to Offor, "we are not happy that the Speaker will take a decision single-handedly and recall the suspended local government chairman with disregard to parliamentary procedures.

"We considered this as an insult and we must get to the root of the matter. His action was different from what we agreed on at the executive session," adding that they would investigate Ihim's action.

When Vanguard sought the view of the Speaker, Ihim, on his planned impeachment by his colleagues, he described it as a nullity, adding that such action was expected at the expiration of every tenure.

He went further to say that he could not be impeached without a mace and outside the floor of the House.

Ihim also came up with his own defence, saying "how can such a thing happen? Is it on the floor of the House or the corridor of the House?

"They say they have impeached me without a mace. Is that the way impeachment is done? It is a nullity.

"They are all my boys. It is normal to see this kind of turbulence at the end of every tenure."