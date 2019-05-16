16 May 2019

Tanzania: Vanessa Mdee and Juma Jux Finally Break Up After Months of Denials

Photo: MdeeMusic/Instagram
Vanessa and her bae Juma Jux recently kissed passionately during a recent tour performance.
By Thomas Matiko

Bongo flava celebrity couple Vanessa Mdee and Juma Jux have split just months after reuniting.

The petite singer has lately been sharing photos of herself in France, while Jux remains holed in Tanzania.

According to Vanessa's younger sister, singer Mimi Mars, the two parted ways few weeks ago.

"What I know is that they are no longer together. There had an issue and what I think is that they are just friends now," Mimi revealed.

Vanessa Mdee's relationship with Juma Jux was dogged with allegations of cheating two months ago.

In March, Jux had posted a video of Miss Tanzania 2017 Julitha Kabete singing to his new song 'In case You Don't Know' that features Kenyan rapper Nyashinski.

A seemingly frustrated Vanessa commented with a cryptic message; 'Your Type'.

Jux replied to the quickly deleted comment by absolving himself from cheating claims, saying he was just appreciating a fan.

In December 2018, Vanessa was forced to deny rumors that they had split after fans noticed they were no longer spending as much time together.

Vanessa and Jux reunited in August 2017 following a six months breakup and were inseparable in the following months. They used to accompany each other in almost all events, until a few months ago.

