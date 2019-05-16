Kenya: Gold Scam Fugitive Jared Otieno Arrested

Photo: Nairobi News

Jared Otieno and his palatial home in Karen.

Jared Otieno, the main fugitive in the fake Gold scandal has been arrested during a dawn security operation.

DCI boss George Kinoti says detectives have also seized two of his brand new vehicles-a Porsche and Bentley--that were parked at his newly acquired palatial home in Nairobi's Karen.

"The fugitive Jared Otieno has been arrested," Kinoti told Capital FM News on Thursday morning, "we raided his newly bought palatial house in Karen where two brand new vehicles, a Bentley and a Porsche were recovered."

Several other suspects-including Zaheer Jhanda-whom police describe as a person of interest in the investigation are being sought.

In photographs circulating on social media since last week, Jhanda is seen hobnobbing with the high and mighty in the political and government circles in what many fear could easily compromise the ongoing investigation.

But the DCI boss has vowed that he is determined to dismantle what he described as a "criminal enterprise which had ballooned to a parallel gangster economy."

It is understood that the investigation was launched following numerous complaints from those conned-including United Arab Emirates leader Sheikh Al Maktoum.

15 suspects were arraigned in court on Tuesday, with police now allowed a week to conclude investigations against them before they can face formal charges.

Some of them were arrested when police raided another palatial house in Kileleshwa where Gold boxes and 8 vehicles were recovered.

A magistrate's court in Milimani granted the request on Wednesday, saying the period will be sufficient to finalise the matter and decide the charges to prefer against them.