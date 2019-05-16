16 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fake Gold - Businessman Jared Otieno Arrested in Raid at His Posh Home

By Hilary Kimuyu and Nyaboga Kiage

Flamboyant city businessman Jared Otieno was arrested Thursday morning during a raid at his palatial home in Karen by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

The arrest is part of the ongoing crackdown on fake gold merchants ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Detectives also towed away his two luxurious cars, a Porsche and Bentley, that were parked at his newly acquired home.

Mr Otieno is being grilled at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road.

Detectives had on Wednesday evening camped at two houses in Karen and Lavington but were not able to get him.

A detective privy to the matter said that Mr Otieno recently bought the palatial house in Karen at Sh110 million.

Two years, Mr Otieno was arrested by police for obtaining money by pretending to be in a position to export gold from Kenya to foreign countries.

He was arrested after several complaints to the police by four foreign nationals.

According to the police, the Mr Otieno often told the complainants that monies they sent him was used to pay government taxes and exportation expenses.

Mr Otienoo broke the internet with his Sh15 million wedding to Kendi Mwiti that featured choppers and luxury vehicles.

