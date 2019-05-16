16 May 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Funeral of Late Tycoon Jeremiah Kiereini to Take Place Thursday

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The funeral of the late tycoon and former Public Service Head Jeremiah Kiereini who passed away on Monday, will take place on Thursday during a private ceremony.

According his family, he passed on peacefully at his home, while surrounded by his immediate family members.

The 90-year-old businessman was a former Head of Civil Service had interests in the real estate, insurance, coffee farming and the hotel industry, and was once a Chairman of CMC Motors-a position that has more recently haunted him over allegations of operating an illegal offshore account.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, former leaders Mwai Kibaki and Daniel arap Moi sent condolence messages to Kiereini's family, describing him as a true servant.

