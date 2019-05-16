Kenyans On Twitter Brag of Wanyama, 'Origi' Ahead of UCL Final

Photo: Premier League

Victor Wanyama scores a thunderbolt from 30 yards.

Nairobi — Though he limped out after the first half, Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is poised to making a landmark moment in his football career as he looks to become only the second Kenyan to play in the prestigious UEFA Champions League final after his elder brother Macdonald Mariga.

This is after his English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur did the impossible to edge out favourites Ajax on away goal rule after a 3-3 aggregate score to reach a first UEFA Champions League final.

Spurs headed to Amsterdam needing to overturn a 1-0 first leg defeat and in the first half as they were trailing 2-0, Wanyama pulled a knock that saw his substituted in the second half that saw the Maurico Pochettino side return a re-enegised side to overturn tables.

Brazilian Lucas Moura was the hero of the night as he hit a hat-trick including a last gasp goal to send Spurs fans into raptures. All that Wanyama who joined injured Harry Kane on the stands, could do is to limp into the pitch with joy written all over his face.

Mariga, made history in 2010 when he became the first Kenyan ever to have won a UEFA Champions League when he was featuring for Inter Milan, entering the field as a late substitute against Chelsea, with Inter under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho winning 1-0.

For Wanyama, who became the first Kenyan to score in the UEFA Champions League when he scored past Helsingborgs to reach the group stages in 2012, will be a final eagerly waiting for as he will be looking to face Belgian Divock Origi who has Kenyan roots, as he inspired his Liverpool side to the final with an astonishing comeback over Barcelona.

Kenyans flooded on Twitter

Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) were not lest behind as they bragged one of their owns in the name of Wanyama and 'Origi'.

Mariga became the 1st Kenyan to play & win the the champions league trophy with Inter Milan 16/3/2010 which coincidentally was also played in Madrid .Wanyama will become the 2nd Kenyan to play in the Finals on 1/06/2019 in Madrid. pic.twitter.com/DZ8AWlYpls

-- 🇰🇪Cynthia Wanyama🇰🇪 (@CYNTHIA_WANYAMA) May 8, 2019

THE 2 BROTHERS HISTORY MAKER:

Kenyan Brothers Make history again as Victor Wanyama follows the footsteps of his elder Brother Macdonald Mariga by qualifying for the Uefa Champions league finals in Madrid. pic.twitter.com/F3XVJfJZTb

-- 🇰🇪Cynthia Wanyama🇰🇪 (@CYNTHIA_WANYAMA) May 8, 2019

ALL-KENYA FINAL! There you have it. N 2nd title for Wanyama family after McDonald Mariga with Inter in 2010. To our East African neighbours, they think we are talkin' 'Greek'. @VictorWanyama @MikeSonko @CYNTHIA_WANYAMA @moscakenya @CheGiaevara @SimbaSCTanzania @BinzubeirySport pic.twitter.com/y3JkMXnZcD

-- Voice of Sport (@vos_africa) May 8, 2019

Moussa Sissoko and Victor Wanyama trying to sing Wonderwall is better viewing than the game itself pic.twitter.com/F5FOAR90E5

-- Zach Campbell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@zjlcampbell) May 8, 2019

" rel="noopener" target="_blank">

This year's Mashemeji Derby will be played in Madrid on Madaraka Day. Arnold Origi vs Victor Wanyama.

Origi vs wanyama pic.twitter.com/nMZXGb2v97

-- bashir Al-hajji (@zeidbashka) May 8, 2019

RT for Wanyama Like for Origi #AJAXTOT #Ajax #Spurs #LIVTOT #Tottenham pic.twitter.com/lK1iZbLSG5

-- AfricaSokoni| Redefining Online Shopping (@africasokoni) May 8, 2019

Wanyama, Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko after beating Ajax tonight 🙌#AJATOT #Spurs pic.twitter.com/m3TEXlRH4x

-- All About Football (@Insta_Stories12) May 8, 2019

Two Kenyans in Champions League Final.

Victor Wanyama,Spurs

Divock Origi, Liverpool

That's the tweet. 😤🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/EkLuiqikHP

-- Pye Waw (@pyewaw) May 8, 2019

Here's a weird footballing curiosity I have managed to dust off my brain:

If Victor Wanyama wins the Champions League with Spurs this season, he'll be only the second Kenyan🇰🇪 to do so. The first? McDonald Mariga, who won it with Inter in 2010.

The fun part? They're brothers pic.twitter.com/9pyikoq6fD

-- Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) May 8, 2019

