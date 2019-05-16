Uganda: Museveni Exposed By Poorly 'Photoshopped' Picture of Massive Crowd

Uganda's main opposition leader Kiiza Besigye is accusing President Yoweri Museveni of posting 'fake' crowds on his social media pages, as the popularity contest between the two politicians gathers pace ahead of the country's general elections in 2021.

Besigye claims President Museveni - his friend turned staunch political rival - has been photoshopping images of crowds which grace his political rallies.

It is very important to equip youth with skills since they're the next generation and in order to promote commercial farming, machinery such as maize mills will be supplied at district level. Saccos shall also be set up in several districts and funded to support this initiative. pic.twitter.com/gB7nY7LtUa

And to prove his point, Besigye highlighted a photo uploaded by Museveni on his Twitter page on Wednesday, which shows a vast majority of the crowd facing away from President Museveni, who appears to be addressing them.

Photoshopping crowds- do it properly!! Here the crowd is looking away from Mr M7. Seems people to physically rent to attend Mr M7's meetings are also unavailable! https://t.co/rRMLf1XmYY pic.twitter.com/SkjIlwqKB9

Besigye's observation seemed to have been supported by most of his followers even though the Head of State's press secretary Don Wanyama seemed to - understandably - hold a contrary opinion.

@nyamadon whoever did this Photoshop should invest more time in order to come up with photos that can easily be believed. 😂😂😂😂

When you say this was Masindi today at @KagutaMuseveni wealth creation drive rally, some won't believe it. @FrankTumwebazek @IreneMugisha @DuncanAbigaba @OfwonoOpondo #M7Tours #M7WealthCreationTour pic.twitter.com/qQCN3w5lNQ

I hope I'm seeing right. People are facing a different direction.

So, what is the direction you've determined they should face?

But they usually say it's rented crowd, how about that? But it's also unfortunate to use your position to promote unpopular notions which won't benefit the country. It's only you who claims crowds means progress in wealth creation, jobs, etc. Sad!

