Mozambique: Registration Not Catching Up - Except in Zambezia

After 28 days of voter registration (61% of the 46-day period), only 50% (3,696,520 voters) of the 7,341,736 target for 2019 have been registered. In the fourth week of registration the 995,155 registered voters was almost identical to the 995,003 registered the week before. Registration totals through Sunday 12 May were announced Tuesday afternoon. Two and a half weeks of registration remain.

Gaza still has the highest registration, at 75%, while Nampula remains low at 44%. After a bad start, Zambezia is catching up; it had the highest registration rate last week and has now reached 56% of target.

The percentage of women as part of the total number of registrants remains at 53%.

Because most people have already registered in Maputo, Matola and other big cities, the key numbers there are the overall target for both 2018 and 2019 voter registration periods. So far, the best performers are Maputo city (89% of voting age adults) and Gaza (87%). Lowest registration so far is Niassa and Nampula at 66%. The national average is 74%.

Last year, 6.8 million voters registered, and they need not register again. The estimate from the 2017 census is that there will be 14.2 million voting age adults on polling day, 15 October. So the registration target for this year is 7.3 million people. Miguel de Brito of International Idea calculates that combining registraitn last year and so far this year, 10.5 million voters are now in the voters’ roll. This represents 74% of the overall target of 14.2 million voters for the 15 October elections. At current registration rates, the final total number of registered voters may reach 12.9 million, which would represent 87% of the total voting age population.