16 May 2019

Mozambique Political Process Bulletin (Milton Keynes, UK)

Mozambique: Registration Could Be Only 87%

If the current rate of close to a million people registered per week remains for the last two and half weeks of registration, the final rate of registration for 2019 will be around 87%.

In the fourth week, the best performers based on percentage of the weekly target were Zambezia (136%), Gaza (129%) and Cabo Delgado (109%). The worst performers were Maputo city (49%), Niassa (52%), Maputo province (54%) and Inhambane (55%).

Cumulatively at the end of the 4 weeks vis-a-vis their 28-day target, the best performers are Gaza (120%), Cabo Delgado (103%), Manica (97%) and Zambezia (90%). The worst performers are Maputo city (54%), Maputo province and Sofala (61%) and Niassa (65%).

Mozambique

