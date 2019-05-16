Malawi: Mutharika Offers Ultimate Hope to Electorates in Blantyre

Blantyre — President Peter Mutharika has assured residents of Blantyre of continued developmental projects once re-elected next Tuesday for the second term of office.

Mutharika made the pledge on Wednesday upon arrival in Blantyre City on his way from the Eastern Region during the on-going whistle stop tours ahead of next Tuesday's Tripartite Elections.

The Malawi leader told the gathering at Clock Tower Round-about in the commercial city that opposition parties have nothing to offer people in the country apart from their cheap politics and castigations.

"Everyone is able to see and enjoy fruits the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government has offered to the nation and I urge everybody to turn a blind eye to what opposition leaders are propagating.

"I don't really grasp their arguments; every developmental initiative my government is doing is facing resistance from the opposition and yet they don't even have a single solution to improve people's livelihoods," he challenged.

Mutharika, therefore, called upon everyone to support and vote for the ruling party alongside parliamentarians and ward councilors.

He reminded people that a local government representative plays a vital role within communities, noting that councilors are the ones who live with people at the local level, hence being architects of developmental projects.

Mutharika, however, encouraged people to turn out in their large numbers on the polling day to ascertain DPP's land slide victory.

He also reiterated that DPPs commitment to venture into more developmental initiatives with a view of transforming every Malawian regardless of their religious or party affiliations.

"There are good reasons for voting the DPP again because its fruits are already being enjoyed through the establishment of community technical colleges, steady supply of farm input subsidy programs and improved road networks," he said.

Speaking earlier, DPP Governor for the Southern Region, Charles Mchacha expressed excitement on behalf of the gathering to see their leader in a charming looking mood as opposed to what other ill-minded individuals fabricated through social media.

Mchacha said the southern region is geared to vote for Mutharika, parliamentarians and ward councilors for the governing party on May 21, Tuesday next week.