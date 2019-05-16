Angola, Gabon Prepare Festikongo2019

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Culture, Maria da Piedade de Jesus, met Thursday with the counselor of the Gabonese embassy, Wilfrid Ndunjdi Mundungue, to discuss issues related to the country's participation in the first edition of the Kongo International Festival FestiKongo 2019) to be held from 5 to 8 July in the town of Mbanza Kongo.

Secretária de Estado da Cultura reúne-se com conselheiro da Embaixada do Gabão

The regular implementation of the FestiKongo is one of the requirements of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), along with others being executed by the Angolan Government, in the context of the inclusion of the former capital of the Kingdom of Kongo in World Heritage List.

During the festivities, a book fair for handicrafts, gastronomy, atelier of arts, an itinerant exhibition "Mbanza Kongo - World Heritage - Remains of the Capital of the Ancient Kingdom of Kongo" will be held.

The Secretary of State said that Angola wants the direct and active participation of neighboring Congo Brazzaville, DRC and Gabon, because it is an activity that has as particularity the promotion and appreciation of the culture of the four countries.

Maria da Piedade de Jesus added that during the journey, the peoples of the region will be able to maintain direct contact and exchange ideas.

According to the Gabonese diplomat, Wilfrid Ndunjdi Mundungue, who confirmed his country's presence at the event, said that it will serve to exchange ideas and increase cultural exchange.

Wilfrid Ndunjdi Mundungue said that Gabon will bring the best in terms of cultural production, particularly in the fields of dance, music and fine arts.

Mbanza Kongo currently holds the category of World Cultural Heritage, on whose list UNESCO was registered on 08 July 2017.

The Ministry of Culture (Mincult) is committed to transforming the historic site of Mbanza Kongo, the former capital of the Kingdom of Kongo, into a cultural tourism product, promoting, for this purpose, a mega campaign within the framework of the festivities of its elevation to world heritage of UNESCO.