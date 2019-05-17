Kenya: Chapa Dimba All-Stars Wrap Up Spain Tour With Big Win

Salou — The Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom All-Stars team wrapped up their Spain tour with a bang after displaying impressive performance to see the girls rip apart home team Tecnofutbol Ladies 6-0 as their boys counterpart held hosts Nastic Tarragona 0-0 in their final friendlies played in Cambrils, Spain on Wednesday.

The team entered the match, after having a tour at the Espanyol Stadium in the morning as part of their training programme.

The boys match set the pace with an early kick off where they posted the goalless result two days after edging out Barcelona side Sant Gabriel 2-1 in their second friendly match. The result meant that they have only lost once in the three build up matches they played when they went down 3-5 to second division side Reus.

"It was a good match and we are happy for the draw, our aim was to put in practice what the coaches have been teaching us and we did that exactly, we now go home with a lot of experience and hopefully we will be here this time playing for professional clubs," All-Stars captain Mohammed Abdirahim stated.

However, it was the girls who shone this time round following their 2-0 defeat to Barcelona side Sant Gabriel girls as they bounced back to thrash Tecnofutbol with Ndhiwa Queens starlet Cynthia Ogada netting twice to inspire the girls side only lose one match in the three build up they played.

"I am very happy to end the friendly with a win, this means that we have succeeded in what he coaches have been teaching us, we dedicate this win to them," Ogada, who was the top scorer in Nyanza region with six goals said after the match.

The team, that was scouted by La Liga coaches from the eight regions in Nyanza, Western, Rift valley, Eastern, North Eastern, Central, Coast and Nairobi have had a 10-day training camp in Salou, Barcelona, Spain where they have been taught football skills, tactical approach to the game among many more.

The team is slatted to depart for Kenya on Thursday night where they will join their respective teams ahead of he national finals set for June in Meru.