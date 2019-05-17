16 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tears of Joy at Kijabe Hospital as Girl Finishes Cancer Treatment

By Hilary Kimuyu

It was tears of joy and high-fives at Kijabe Hospital on Wednesday as a young girl excitedly marked the end of her cancer treatment by ringing a bell.

The bell, reserved for patients who have finished cancer treatment, had never been rang before.

Shantel was diagnosed with Lymphoma and had been getting treatment at the hospital under the care of Dr Sarah Muma, a Paediatric Oncologist .

She rang the bell on pediatrics signifying her chemo is complete and she is cancer-free.

"Shantel is our first patient at Kijabe Hospital to ring the bell on paeds yesterday signifying her chemo is complete and she is cancer-free!! Diagnosed with lymphoma, she has won her battle thanks to a huge team led by Dr Sarah Muma - an extraordinary ministry," the hospital tweeted.

#WhyWednesday - Shantel is our first patient @KijabeHospital to ring the bell on paeds yesterday signifying her chemo is complete and she is cancer-free!! Diagnosed with lymphoma, she has won her battle thanks to a huge team led by Dr Sarah Muma - an extraordinary ministry. pic.twitter.com/BBjFx5XeGL

- Kijabe Clinical Director (@meddir_kh) May 15, 2019

"It's not all malaria, TB and Ebola over here," they added.

Nurses and other caregivers cheered as Shantel rang the bell.

