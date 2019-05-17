16 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Al-Shabaab Demands Sh150 Million Ransom for Kidnapped Cuban Doctors

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amina Wako

Al Shabaab militants, who have taken responsibility for the kidnap of two Cuban doctors in Mandera a month ago, are now demanding a Sh150 million in ransom.

This is according to the community elders who went to a remote place between the towns of Buale and El-Ade in Jubaland region of Somalia, where Dr Herera Corea (general practitioner) and Dr Landy Rodriguez (surgeon) are said to be held.

The elders, from both Mandera and Bulahawo (Somalia), were sent immediately the doctors were abducted in Kenya to negotiate their release.

ABDUCTION

The elders have confirmed that the two medics are alive and offering treatment to the community in a restricted area in the remote town.

The captives, Dr Correa and Dr Rodriguez, are medical expatriates working in Kenya under a special arrangement between Cuba and Kenya.

Following their abduction on April 12, 2019, Cuban doctors posted in Wajir, Lamu, Garissa and Tana River were recalled for security reasons.

REDEPLOYED

The doctors have since been reassigned and redeployed to other counties.

On the day the doctors were kidnapped, armed militants first blocked the vehicle that was ferrying the medics before alighting and opening fire on the police officers accompanying them.

One officer was shot dead while the other managed to escape. The militants then bundled the two doctors into their vehicle and drove off towards the Somali board.

Kenya

'Bye-Bye Papa Lolo' Concert Set for Nairobi Ahead of Artist's Burial in London

A tribute show to mark the beginning of the final journey of legendary Congolese guitarist and composer Mose Se Sengo… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.