Angola: Vice-President Gets Acquainted With Epal Operation

Luanda — Angola's Vice-President Bornito de Sousa, in his capacity as Coordinator of the National Water Council (CNA), Thursday learnt of the operation of the Bita Water pumping and treatment station of Kilamba, of the Public Water Company of Luanda (EPAL).

Vice-president of Republic visits Bita and Kilamba water stations

The CNA, one of the permanent advisory bodies of the Government, has the function of coordinating the different ministerial departments related to the planning, management and use of water resources in the context of the river basins.

At the Bita water pumping station, which is 18 kilometers from the centrality of Kilamba, the vice president noted the operation of the two groups of electro pumping, the area of capture, quality control and maintenance.

During the guided visit, the VP received an explanation from the EPAL's CEO, Diógenes Diogo, and the Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, on the operation of the pumping station.

At the water treatment and distribution station in Kilamba satellite city, Bornito de Sousa checked the laboratories of processes, samples, microbiology and the reception tanks for the water coming from the Bita pump station.

At the end of the field visit, the vice president met at closed doors, with the Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, with officials of EPAL and representatives of the inhabitants of the centrality of Kilamba.

In recent days, residents of the Kilamba, KK5000 and Sequele centralities have challenged the quality of water provided by EPAL, for it comes with color and smell.

After the meeting, one of the representatives of the residents of Kilamba, Fernando Funchi Domingos, said that they continue to receive improper water in insufficient quantities and intermittently.

The dwellers also complain about the high prices and the charges they consider to be random.

On his turn, the manager of EPAL, Diógenes Diogo, said that actions are under way to improve water quality, noting that the liquid already shows improvements in its coloring, although it is still not ideal.

"We are working to prevent such situations from happening again," he said.

Regarding the random collection, the official clarified that EPAL does not have the capacity to answer to simultaneously 22,000 meters, which forces to make estimates of the cost of water.