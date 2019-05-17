Angola, France Sign Agreement On Earth Observation

Paris — The Angolan and French governments signed an agreement in Paris this Thursday in the field of earth observation, as part of boosting bilateral relations.

The agreement was signed at the conclusion of the talks on bilateral political consultations held between the two countries' multi-sectoral delegations.

The document was initialed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto (Angola) and the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian (France).

The head of the Angolan diplomacy has been to France since Wednesday morning (15) at the invitation of his French counterpart.

On Wednesday, Manuel Augusto officially nominated Angola as an observer member of the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF).

In the French capital, the Angolan delegation discussed with the French Counterpart issues on economic partnership, finance, agriculture, cooperation, as well as issues on the regional agenda.

Angola and France established diplomatic relations in February 1976, after the European country recognized the independence of Angola, proclaimed on November 11, 1975.

In 1982, the foundations for strengthening bilateral cooperation were created, with the signing of a General Cooperation Agreement.