Central Africa: Ministers Defend Efforts to Promote Justice in Great Lakes

Luanda — Participants at the Ministerial Conference on Justice and Good Governance in the Great Lakes Region acknowledged that despite the progress made in the justice field, greater efforts are still needed to maintain human rigor, promote justice and eradicate impunity for serious violations of human rights in this area.

Participants at the event, which took place from 13 to 15 May in Nairobi (Kenya), with the participation of the Angolan ambassador in that country, Sianga Abílio, representing the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, reiterated their commitment to ensuring that national, regional, continental and international legal instruments are adopted and implemented.

This was announced on Thursday by the Angolan diplomatic representation in that country, adding that the participants also expressed the commitment to take the necessary measures to promote and implement appropriate policies, strategies and legal programs, as well as to strengthen or establish effective mechanisms towards the protection of human rights at national and regional level.

Another commitment is to accelerate and improve the implementation of measures to ensure access to justice for vulnerable groups.

The opening session of the Conference, which was preceded by a meeting of experts, was attended by the UN Secretary-General's special envoy for the Great Lakes region, Huang Xia, of the Executive Secretary of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL), Zachary Muburi-Multa, the Justice Minister for Human Rights of the Republic of Congo, Aimé Ange Wilfrid Bininga, and the Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya, Paul Kihara Kariuki.

In addition to ambassador Sianga Abílio, the Angolan delegation was also composed of Deputy Attorney General Pascoal Joaquim, among other senior officials of the Angolan diplomatic mission.